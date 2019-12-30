Cox's Bazar forests at risk

Illegal hill cutting is going on in Cox's bazar and adjoining areas which is one of the main causes of landslide. -AA





The trees in the forest ranges of Ukhiya and Inani in Cox's Bazar are being erased and burnt nonchalantly to make into charcoal, a much easier way for woodcutters to earn a living. An influential syndicate of woodcutters in association with the local lawmaker's relatives is engaged in plundering the forests and wildlife.







The powerful syndicate is virtually getting the upper hand over forest officials who are weak in putting up resistance.According to the Cox's Bazar South Forest Department, Ukhiya upazila has two forest ranges stretching over 25,000-acre land with 12 forest bits.





The bit officials of both ranges admitted that they were unable to rein in the destruction of natural habitat that had fallen to woodcutters and charcoal makers who only thought of their narrow self-interests rather than ecological importance. They said they were short-staffed, only 25 people tasked with overseeing the two ranges.





While visiting the areas this correspondent observed that in Pinjirkul, Tuturbil, Cheraingar Jhiri, Kedar Ghona, Sikder Bil, Rejupara, Sonarpara, Khaliapara many woodcutters were burning timber in the reserve forest and turning them into charcoal.





The woodcutters enter the Machkaigga jungle areas early in the morning and keep on collecting raw materials - small seedlings, roots of big trees and branches - for making charcoal.





A charcoal maker, Delwar, alias Delu said: "We cut trees almost every day and burn them for one hour and a half. Then we put the burnt timber into a number of holes and sprinkle water on them to cool down. Next, we sell them in the market."





The critical biodiversity areas in Cox's Bazar -- Teknaf Wildlife Sanctuary, Himchhari National Park and Inani National Park -- face a grave risk of peril due to high level of human interventions following the Rohingya influx, according to two recent studies.





Already, more than 2,000 hectares of forest have been lost as a result of the expansion of campsites after the arrival of over 750,000 Rohingyas since August 2017. Before the latest influx, more than 300,000 Rohingyas were already living in the area.





Over the last one and a half years, tens of thousands of trees, both big and small, have been cut down to set up camps, make furniture and cook food, researchers have found.





The financial cost of this destruction of forest in Ukhia and Teknaf upazilas stands at about Tk 1,865 crore, but the long-term consequences are more environmental than financial, according to a separate report by the Cox's Bazar Forest Department.





"Clearing of forests and vegetation enhances soil erosion and promote landslide," said Sharif Ahmed Mukul, director at the Applied Ecology and Conservation Research Lab at the Independent University, Bangladesh.





