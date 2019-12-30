New Year's eve at Radisson Blu Dhaka

Mark your calendars and be ready to experience the most memorable New Years' Eve Countdown in Dhaka! Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden will host New Year's Eve Balloons and Confetti Celebration at its Lobby on 31st December 2019.







New Year's Eve Balloons and Confetti Celebration will be kick-started by live music performance along with a digital display of the countdown to 2020. Guests will also view the videos of the New Year countdown across the world on a large LED screen, giving the event an international vibe. The guests will be able to dance to the tunes of mesmerizing music, ending the year on a high note.





Those availing the ticket will receive one complimentary drink upon arrival along with a party pack consisting of decorative masks, glow sticks, confetti, exclusive ribbons and balloons to enjoy the celebration. Mini snacks' stalls include crudités and dips, pass around canapés and finger snacks to munch on while taking part in the lavish activities. Guests will also enjoy a wide range of colorful beverages at the Sangria Station.







Furthermore everyone will be able to capture their precious New Years' Eve memories at the hotel's photo booth. There will also be a Resolutions' Board where guests can write down their promises and hopes for the New Year 2020, heightening their excitement for the fresh beginnings.







This will be followed by exciting raffle draw prizes for the attendees of the event. First prize winner will get a one night stay at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden. Second prize winner will receive couple buffet lunch vouchers. Third prize will be a 60 minute aromatherapy at Spa Esc.





But the highlight will be the 30 meter Balloons' Drop at the hotel's iconic octagonal lobby. As the clock strikes midnight, be prepared to welcome 2020 with applause. At the drop of the balloons, the traditional Auld Lang Syne song will be played in the background to usher in the New Year.





Additionally, guests residing in the hotel along with attendees of Water Garden Brasserie dinner buffet and Sublime Restaurant will receive complimentary access to the New Year's Eve Balloons & Confetti Celebration on 31st Dec. The event will start from 10 PM until 1 AM.







The entry ticket price of the New Year's Eve Balloons & Confetti Celebration is BDT 2,020 (net). Tickets will be available from 29th December 2019 till 31st December 2019 at the hotel's Lobby. Dinner Buffet price at Water Garden Brasserie on 31st December 2019 is BDT 4,900++. Gourmet Menu at Sublime on 31st December 2019 is BDT 7,999++





---In Vogue Reporter



