Bio-Xin started journey in Ctg

The eighth branch of Bioxin Cosmeceuticals was inaugurated at Golpahar in Chittagong on December 20. They have also branches in Dhanmondi, Uttara, Shantinagar, Mirpur, Wari and Bashundhara City in Dhaka.





Chittagong Branch has a wide range of color cosmetics, including the latest beauty treatments, comprehensive fitness centers, services of nutritionists and doctors, skin tests and BCA testing facilities.





Mrs. Universe Bangladesh 20 19, Urbi Islam and super model of Chittagong Zahra Mitu cut the ribbons of the ceremony. Senior officials of Bioxin Cosmeceuticals also present at the ceremony. After that Mohammad Zahidul Haque, founder and CEO of Bioxin Cosmeceuticals, announced the inauguration.







"Bioxin Cosmeceuticals is a service organization. We are delighted to be able to open this service to the Chittagong resident after Dhaka. Now I hope the women of Chittagong will also benefit like the women of Dhaka by getting our service," he said.





"I had been waiting for Bioxin for a long time, and that hope was fulfilled today," said Jannat Noor who came in the ceremony with one of her friend.





---In Vogue Reporter



