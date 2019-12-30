New Year's Eve: Celebrate with Uber!





New Year's Eve is one of the largest global celebrations as well as the most awaited festivity in Bangladesh, because it marks the last day of the year in the Gregorian calendar, 31st December, before the New Year. Count down to the New Year no matter where you are in the world.





Every year in Bangladesh as New Year's Eve comes closer to us, we scramble to arrange our plans for the day so that we are able to be at the right place at the right time, because there are safety rules in place which inhibit the freedom of the commuter to move from one part of the city to another in Dhaka and beyond.





Hence here you are to be at the right place at the right time and to enjoy the ultimate freedom to commute one party to another you could be riding on UberX and Uber Moto and Uber Premier.







Uber Hire if you are a party hopper to keep the driver up to ten hours for your easy accessibility and your safety and security over the late hours. Uber Intercity to travel to the resorts, friends and family in Savar, Gazipur and Narayanganj to celebrate dodging the restrictions in Gulshan, Banani and Dhaka university area.





---In Vogue Reporter



Leave Your Comments