Thoughts of people about New Year celebration

The beginning of a New Year means different things to the people - some see it as an opportunity to turn things around, others see it as a time to start the things afresh with new hopes. On the Eve of New Year 2020 The Asian Age explores how young people in the Dhaka welcome New Year and takes note of their views regarding this celebration.





New Year's Eve is a time of celebration. People are eagerly waiting for a new day to be coming. Despite the bone-shivering chill outside, it is a perfect time to embrace the mood of togetherness in festivity and spread that warmth. New Year's function is celebrated at evening social gatherings, where people dance and sing, eat some special food. English New Year celebration in Bangladesh is a very common tradition. There are some places where people celebrate in different ways which may feature concerts, late-night partying, sporting events, and fireworks. More often people like to celebrate New Year with family.





It seems surprising to some people that Bangladeshis have adopted the wrong Western ideology in order to celebrate the New Year. Little kids are seen "picnicking" outside their homes, teens and young adults are partying until 2 a.m., and parents are celebrating with their adult friends. People are celebrating New Year's Eve in bunches segregated by age rather than with their respective families or loved ones.







This is the overall scenario in Dhaka. One can surely tell that most of the individuals celebrating aren't aware of New Year's Eve nor they adhere to the traditions of the holiday. University student Treeno says "our parents think New Year's Eve is about drinking or smoking the whole night, but it doesn't have to be the case."





"For me, personally, New Year's Eve is just another occasion. Although, I think it's fun to celebrate with close friends" she added. AIUB student Arnob says "unlike drinking and partying in the whole night, spending time with family and reminiscing good old memories can be a wonderful way to bid farewell to another year."





NSU student Rahat viewed New Year's Eve as an opportunity for everyone to come together. He reasoned that people barely get to spend enough time with their friends and family as they live in the city and mind their daily business. "We are so stressed out most of the time that this can also be used as a means of calming our nerves" he said.





National University student Mustakim Babul expressed his anger for the people who sees New Year's Eve as an excuse to get drunk and do whatever they want. He said "I don't have any problem with people celebrating the New Year. People all around the world do it in different manners. But I have a problem with the weird "drinking culture" some people have developed here." "I know everyone has a right to do stupid things, but New Year's Eve should not be an excuse for the mess that some create every year" he added.





A Level student Taki Tajwar Khan celebrate New Year's Eve in exactly opposite manner. He reasoned that it becomes trend among the people pretending to have fun at this one particular night because it's what they are supposed to do. He said, "You're not cool enough if you're not out celebrating "31st night"." "Probably the safest bet is to stay in and be unsocial for once" he added.





Recently graduated student of Stamford University Bangladesh Wahiduzzaman Rasel said "I see no reason why people shouldn't celebrate the New Year which is an accepted worldwide event. What disturbs me is how people choose to celebrate it here."





"When I was in Australia, all the main attractions such as the Sydney Opera house had some sort of gathering around New Year's Eve. There were big fireworks with a lot of people coming together and celebrating. But here in Bangladesh, I see no festive mood and no central gatherings - it's all over the place and a bit chaotic.





Sometimes, the streets become a bit unsafe because of this, and we see the presence of police and RAB in some places. December 31 here then becomes a night for mostly drinking and speeding cars rather than actual celebration" he added.





Whatever the thoughts on New Year celebration do they expressed, people of all walks of life agree on one point and that is they want safe and joyful celebration while preserving the moral values.



