



Robert Boyle was an Anglo-Irish natural philosopher, chemist and physicist. As one of the early pioneers of modern experimental scientific method, Boyle made huge contribution to a number of subjects, including chemistry, physics, medicine, hydrostatics, natural history and earth sciences.







When he moved back to Ireland and found out that the country was not ready for a scientific revolution yet, he moved to Oxford.







It was in Oxford that he produced the best works of his life, in the company of other physicists, chemists and inventors like himself. He was made the member of council for 'The Royal Society of London for Improving Natural Knowledge'. In 1691, he died of paralysis, just a week after his sister's death, with whom he lived for 20 years.

