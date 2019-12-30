Ex-MP Fazilatunnesa Bappy on life support

Advocate Fazilatunnesa Bappy, former Member of Parliament (MP) reserved for women, has been put on life support at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Bangabandhu Sehikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) as her health condition is critical. Fazilatunnesa Bappy was admitted to the BSMMU with pneumonia and respiratory difficulties. She was shifted to the ICU on Sunday as her condition deteriorated.







Fazilatunnesa Bappy was admitted to the hospital on Saturday with pneumonia and breathing difficulties. As her condition worsened, she was put on life support on Sunday morning. Her condition is still unchanged. We are taking care of her."







Bappy was a prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT). She hails from Brahmanbaria district. She served as an MP reserved for women in ninth and tenth parliament.





