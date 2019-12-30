'Human Dog' at Hatirjheel!

A girl was seen holding the leash of the 'human dog' in the city's Hatirjheel area. -Internet

Human Dog. It refers to a human roaming on city roads like a dog. It must be the talk of the town. Recently, a girl was seen holding the leash of the 'human dog.' A man followed the girl like her pet dog in the city's Hatirjheel area in broad daylight.







The rare incident drew the attention of many people. The photos and videos of the 'Human Dog' went viral on the internet. Comments and different reactions poured in from millions of netizens. Shenjuti, a female student of the Drawing and Painting Department under the Faculty of Fine Arts of Dhaka University, orchestrated a 'performing art' with a 'human dog.' The man who performed the character of 'human dog' was identified as Tutul Chowdhury.





The duo demonstrated the performing art, titled 'From Portfolio of Dogness'. They termed it as a 'sociological and behavioral' case study.





The concept of performing art is very new in Bangladesh. But the art form was first applied in Austria's Vienna in 1968. The objective of this art form is to use artists' voices, body parts to convey artistic expression by imitating objects and animals.







Shenjuti told the media, "Society doesn't tolerate it when a woman ties a rope around a man's neck and walks holding the leash. We wanted to reflect the system that society has imposed on us." "We wanted to see how peoplereact to this act. It was a social experiment," she added. However, many people criticized the act and

termed it as a reflection of bad western culture.







Many suggested watching the program, 'Taboo', on National Geographic to understand more about the 'Human Dog.' There is a documentary on this subject, which is also available on youtube.





