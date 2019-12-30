Experts seek stronger global efforts





Speakers at a discussion in Dhaka on Sunday laid emphasis on strengthening joint global efforts on accountability front mentioning that the recent hearing at the top UN court in The Hague offers both challenges and opportunity for the international community to get involved deeply and ensure justice for Rohingyas.







They expressed their optimism over a positive outcome from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as The Gambia six provisional measures from the genocide case filed against Myanmar. The speakers observed that the repatriation process and the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Myanmar will not be affected due to the proceedings at the top UN court.





The Centre for Genocide Studies (CGS), Dhaka University (DU) hosted the panel discussion on "The Rohingya Crisis: Why Accountability?" at Hotel Bengal Blueberry, Gulshan, reports UNB. The panel will consist of members attending the public hearings in the case concerning Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (The Gambia v. Myanmar).





Foreign Secretary (Senior Secretary) Md Shahidul Haque attended the discussion as the chief guest moderated by Dr Imtiaz Ahmed, Prof of International Relations

and Director, Centre for Genocide Studies, DU. The speakers highlighted the risk of radicalization as it does not get seen but is something to smell and the government needs to remain careful about the issue.







They observed that there has been focus on bilateral, multilateral and accountability fronts equally. They said accountability is essential for building confidence among Rohingyas and mentioned that repatriation of Rohingyas to their homeland is the most important thing for Bangladesh.







Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Benoit Préfontaine, Secretary (Asia and Pacific) Masud Bin Momen, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of the Netherlands Jeroen Steeghs, member of the joint working group for repatriation of Rohingyas Brig Gen Sarwar Hossain, researcher and member of Board of Trustee, Liberation War Museum Mofidul Hoque and DG (UN wing) at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nahida Sobhan, among others, spoke at the event.







Talking about the ICJ issue, the Canadian High Commissioner said they are thrilled with what happened at the ICJ but it will take time. He said it is a long game of five to 10 years and they have to wait for the real results.





