JP picks Milon, Kamrul for Dhaka city polls





Jatiya Party (JP) has picked Kamrul Islam and Hazi Saifuddin Ahmed Milon to contest the upcoming Dhaka North and South city mayoral polls. Their candidacy was finalized on Sunday, said party chairman's Deputy Press Secretary Khandaker Delowar Jalali.







Kamrul has been given the ticket for Dhaka North while Milion will be contesting for Dhaka South. On Dec 22, the Election Commission announced the schedule for the polls fixing Jan 30 for voting. The aspirants have until Dec 31 to submit their nomination papers. The nominations will be verified on Jan 2 while the deadline for withdrawing from the race ends on Jan 9.





The 180-day countdown for the commission to complete elections has already started as the terms of the Dhaka North mayor and councilors ends on May 13, 2020, while the tenure of South city mayor and councilors completes on May 16, 2020.





According to the EC, the two city corporations have over 5.4 million voters - 3.35 million in North city and 2.37 million in South city.





Along with electing the mayors, North city voters will also elect 54 ward councilors and 18 reserved women councilors while voters in South will elect 75 ward councilors and 25 reserved women councilors.





Leave Your Comments