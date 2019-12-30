Probe report in bomb attack case against Khaleda Jan 27





A court here this morning set January 27 to submit probe report in a case lodged against BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and 13 others over carrying out bomb attack on a procession in 2015.







Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury set the date as the investigation officer (IO) failed to submit the report today, Sub-Inspector Sheikh Rakibur Rahman, general recording officer at Gulshan police station, confirmed the matter to media, reports BSS.







The case was filed against 14 people, including Khaleda Zia, Selima Rahman and Khandaker Mahbub Hossain, for carrying out the attack on the procession of Muktijoddha Parishad in the city's Gulshan area on February 16, 2015.





The procession led by the then Shipping Minister Shahjahan Khan had attempted to lay siege to BNP chairperson's office when the miscreants hurled bombs at the march.





