CPB to join city polls, other left parties won't

The Left Democratic Alliance of eight leftist political parties, except the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) has shown a reluctance to contest in the upcoming Dhaka city corporation (DSCC, DNCC) polls.





According to LDA leaders, any final decision regarding joining the city polls is yet to be taken as all the parties could not come to a conclusion at Sunday's meeting.





The alliance held a meeting at Purana Paltan in the city on Sunday to discuss taking part in the city elections.

Former coordinator of the alliance and incumbent General Secretary of the Biplobi Workers Party or Revolutionary Workers Party of Bangladesh (RWPB), Saiful Haque, told the media that all left parties of the alliance except the CPB wanted not to take part in the election race.







So, there is very little chance of taking part in the elections as an alliance, he added. CPB President Mujahidul Islam Selim said there were different opinions on taking part in the city polls "but our unity inside the alliance remains the same."





"Our objective and our unity are intact," he added.Several other leaders of left leaning parties were also present at the discussion.





---Adrian Chowdhury, AA



