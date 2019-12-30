OIC welcomes UN resolution against Burma

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has welcomed the United Nations for adopting a resolution strongly condemning atrocities against Rohingya in Myanmar. "The General Secretariat of the OIC welcomes the UNGA resolution," said OIC press release received here from Jeddah on Sunday.





The top global alliance of Muslim-majority countries urged to redouble all diplomatic and political efforts to put an end to violence and persecution against the Rohingya minority in Myanmar. The resolution titled 'Situation of human rights of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar' was passed with an overwhelming majority of votes during the 74th session of UN General Assembly (UNGA) at its 52nd resumed meeting, held at the UN headquarters in New York on Friday.





This resolution follows the UN's Fact-Finding Mission (FFM) on Myanmar report that declared Myanmar is failing in its obligations under the Genocide Convention to prevent, investigate and enact effective legislation criminalizing and punishing genocide.





"The OIC reiterates its call on the international community to extend its support to the legal effort for justice and accountability for the Rohingya people," said the release.





It mentioned that Gambia, as Chair of the 'OIC Ad Hoc Ministerial Committee on Accountability for Human Rights Violations against the Rohingya', has filed a legal case in the International Court of Justice against Myanmar for violating its obligations under the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.





Bangladesh currently extends makeshift refuge to over 1.1 million forcefully displaced Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar while most of them arrived since Myanmar launched a military crackdown on August 25, 2017, which the UN called a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing" and dubbed as "genocide" by other rights groups.





In the last two years, no Rohingya returned as Myanmar visibly failed to build trust among them about their safety on their return home.





