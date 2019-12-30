UN chief condemns terror attack in Somalia





United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned Saturday's terrorist attack in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, said his spokesman. Guterres stressed that the perpetrators of this horrendous crime must be brought to justice, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement.





The secretary-general reiterated the full commitment of the United Nations to support the people and government of Somalia in their pursuit of peace and development, said the statement. A suicide car bombing at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Mogadishu on Saturday left 79 people dead and 149 others injured.





Guterres extended his deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured, it said.





