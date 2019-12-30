Atiqul, Taposh get AL tickets for Dhaka polls

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the candidates for the Dhaka city polls from a media briefing on Sunday. -AA





Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has secured the Awami League nomination for the mayoral post for Dhaka South in the city election, while mayoral aspirant Atiqul Islam has retained his chance to stay in the race.





Taking everything into consideration, the decision of local election board of AL has gone against Dhaka South Mayor Sayeed Khokon. The development activities done by him in South City failed to attract the attention of the voters during his tenure, party insiders said.





Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has urged the party to remain united and sought support from incumbent Dhaka South Mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon on Sunday after securing the nomination from Awami League.





Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the candidates at a press briefing in Dhaka on Sunday. The ruling party held a meeting to finalize its mayoral candidates for the two city corporations in Dhaka on Saturday night, but did not announce the names immediately. Party chief Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting.





The government having been for consecutive terms in power, the Awami League nomination of candidates for the two city corporations selected an effort of choosing comparatively clean and impressive personalities to the citizens of the capital city. As many as 20 aspirants submitted aspirations for nomination as mayoral candidates and 1,225 for councilor candidates for the January 30 polls.





AL high ups know very well that the citizens of Dhaka lacking civic amenities will be unresponsive to incumbent mayors, especially the one in the south. The party expects two mayor candidates to attract attention of city dwellers, political analysts said.





Taposh and Atiqul Islam both have a clean image in the eyes of maximum citizens and the way they are used to talking and getting involved with the trend of activities are satisfactory and appraisable. The stigma of negative impact on the two mayoral candidates will not the subject for the voters, AL insiders said.







Immediately after the announcement of the nominations, Taposh made a pledge to work to build an improved Dhaka city. Atiqul Islam sought cooperation from voters in Dhaka North in tackling challenges facing the city. After the city corporation was split, an election was held in 2015 and Annisul Huq was elected as Dhaka North mayor while Sayeed Khokon for Dhaka South.





Atiqul Islam was elected in the by-election boycotted by the BNP and other parties and held following the death of Huq. The BNP nominated Ishraque Hossain and Tabith Awal to run for mayor in the elections to the bifurcated Dhaka city. Ishraque will vie for Dhaka South and Tabith for Dhaka North.





Ishraque's father Sadeque Hossain Khoka, who died in November, was the last mayor of the undivided Dhaka City Corporation.





Tabith, a member of the party's National Executive Committee, had fought for the DNCC mayor in 2015, but lost to the Awami League's Annisul Huq. His father Abdul Awal Mintoo is a vice-chairman of the party.





