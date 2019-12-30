JSC, JDC, PEC, Ebtedayee results Tuesday





The results of Primary Education Completion (PEC), its equivalent Ebtedayee, and Junior School Certificate (JSC) and Junior Dakhil Certificate (JDC) examinations are scheduled to be published on Tuesday.





The results will be handed over to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the morning.





Later, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni and State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossain will announce the results officially through separate press briefings at their ministry offices.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is also scheduled to inaugurate the distribution of free textbooks among students for the year 2020 on the day, according to Badrul Hasan Babul, the additional primary and mass education secretary.

