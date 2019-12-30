Emphasize on increasing lentil, oil production: Minister





Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque on Sunday urged the authorities concern to put emphasis on increasing lentil and oil production in the country.





“More emphasis should be put on increasing lentil and oil production. Besides, export of these products should be curtailed gradually,” he said while addressing a monthly meeting at the ministry, according to a PID handout.





Bangladesh produced 1,68,837 metric tonnes of lentil in 2016-17 period, according to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.





Agriculture Secretary Md Nasiruzzaman, directors of various projects and senior officials of the ministry were present at the meeting.





Minister Razzaque asked the officials to work to identify the jute-made products that can be marketed. “We have to give importance to the multifarious use of jute,” he said.

Leave Your Comments