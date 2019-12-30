2 killed, 4 hurt as car rams into pedestrians at Singapore's Lucky Plaza





Two pedestrians were killed and four others injured after a car accident at Lucky Plaza shopping centre on Sunday.





The police, who were alerted to the accident at 4.58pm, said all six victims are female and between the ages of 37 and 56.





All six pedestrians were conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. Among them, a 41-year-old and a 50-year-old were unconscious and later died from their injuries, the police said.





Video footage of the accident, which has been circulated on social media, show a black car stopped outside the shopping mall and a pedestrian lying in front of it.





A post shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page said that the driver had driven through the railing on the side of the road before it crashed into a wall.





A 64-year-old male driver has been arrested for dangerous driving causing death.





In a Facebook post on Sunday night, the Centre for Domestic Employees said its officers at the hospital had found out that the six victims were Filipino domestic workers. It was distressed to learn of the accident and is working with the authorities and Philippine Embassy to render assistance to the victims.





"We will be getting in touch with the employers and next-of-kin to find out the support they require, and stand ready to render assistance," the centre said.





The centre also urged the public not to circulate any photos or videos of the accident, and not to speculate while investigations are ongoing, out of respect for the victims and their families. – Today Online





