Asian Townscape Award-2019 handed over to PM









The Housing and Public Works Ministry handed over the Asian Townscape Awards (ATA) to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday.





At the beginning of the regular Cabinet meeting, Housing Minister SM Rezaul Karim handed over the award to the Prime Minister.





The Purbachal New Town Project won the ATA 2019. The award was given at a grand programme in Hong Kong on November 23.





The United Nations Human Settlements Programme UN-Habitat Regional office, Asian Habitat Society, Asian Townscape Design Society and Fukuoka Asian Urban Research Society jointly presented the award.





Jury Board nominated Purbachal New Town Project after scrutinising 36 Housing Projects sent from different countries of the Asia Pacific regions for the competition on August 20.





The New Town Project is being implemented on about 6,227 acres. A total 1,500 acres under Kaliganj thana of Gazipur and 4,577.36 acres of land under Rupganj thana of Narayanganj, 150 acres land under Khilkhet thana.





Well-designed plot arrangement, planned development of infrastructure, development of social and religious infrastructure, forest reservation to maintain ecological balance, tree plantation and park, play grounds and engaging locals with the project were given priority while nominating for the award.

Leave Your Comments