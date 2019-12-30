5˚C temperature recorded in Panchagarh’s Tetulia









Panchagarh’s Tetulia continued to shiver in bone-chilling cold as the area’s temperature plummeted to 5 degrees Celsius on Monday morning





“It was recorded at 9am,” Md Rasheduzzaman of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department told UNB.





Tetulia recorded 4.5C on Sunday, the lowest in this season. The last border town in Bangladesh’s north is one of the worst affected by cold every year.





On January 8 last year, the mercury plummeted to 2.6C in Tetulia, the lowest-ever recorded temperature in Bangladesh’s history.





The extreme weather has thrown normal life into disarray.





Data released by the government on Sunday showed that 2,360 people had been affected by cold-related diseases in the district between November 1 and December 28.





Cold-related diseases caused the death of 10 people in Panchagarh during this period.





Panchangarh has a population of 5,44,746, according to government data. The district administration said it distributed about 40,000 blankets so far but the cold-affected people say the number is scant.





Meteorologist Rasheduzzaman said the situation has improved across the country to some extent in the last two days but the northern region continues to suffer.





The Met Office on Sunday said temperature across Bangladesh will rise gradually from Tuesday but the mercury will fall again after rain, which is likely to occur in the first week of January.

