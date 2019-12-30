Day Trips from Dhaka: 5 Affordable Tourist Spots near Dhaka









“What is our life full of caring, no time for standing and staring”. This childhood rhyme has sadly become the reality in our lives. Vacations relieve stress and relax our mind. But our busy schedule hardly allows us to go for long vacations. However, we can still plan day trips on the weekend. Many of us avoid visiting tourist resorts due to their exorbitant prices. Don’t worry! Still there are some inexpensive tourist places near Dhaka. In this article, we are going to introduce you with 5 affordable tourist spots for day trips from Dhaka.





1. Moinot Ghat – Mini Cox’s Bazaar





Moinot Ghat located on the bank of Padma River is popular as “Mini Cox’s Bazar’’. This place falls under Dohar in Dhaka district. Visiting Moinot Ghat you can enjoy the mesmerizing beauty of Padma, the biggest river of the country. Here you can enjoy freshly cooked Hilsa fish. Afternoon Boat riding across the waves of Padma can give you can adventurous feeling. And, the spellbinding sunset would make your day trip memorable for years.





What is the best way to reach Moinot Ghat from Dhaka city? First you can go to Gulisthan. Near Golap Shah Mazar, you will find a public bus called ‘Jamuna Paribahan’, which will directly take you to Moinot Ghat. This journey might take about two and half hours. At the end of your trip, you can return Gulisthan on the same bus. However, you can also reach Moinot Ghat by car or motorbike.





2. Golap Gram – Rose Village





Rose flower plants are commercially cultivated throughout Sadullapur village, at Birulia Union under the Savar Thana. This village is called ‘Golap Gram’, as the whole place is occupied by the mind-blowing beauty and smell of roses round the year. Here you will also find vast gardens of other flowers like Jarberaa, Gladiolas, Rajanigandha, etc. You can visit this heavenly place to detach yourself from the regular din and bustles of the busy Dhaka city.





What is the easiest way to reach Golap Gram from Dhaka city? First, reach at Mazar Road at Mirpur – 1. From this point you can go to Beribadh by Bus, Rickshaw, Tempo, or Auto-Rickshaw. From the Beribadh riverside area, you can hire an engine boat to visit Sadullapur Golap Gram.





3. Panam Nagar – Sonargaon





If you have passion for historical places then don’t miss the Panam City, which is one of the most viewable tourist places near Dhaka city. Here you would find the opportunity to visit two historical places on the same day. The first one is Sonargoan located in Narayanganj, only 27 kilometer away from Dhaka city. During the 16th century, Sonargoan was the historic capital of the Emperor Isa Khan. This place also holds the remembrance Baro Bhuiyan Zamindars.





The next wonder of this place is the ancient city Panam Nagar placed at one kilometer distance from the Sonargoan Folk Museum. During the British Empire, the traders used to live in and run business from Panam Nagar. The several centuries old historical building of Panam Nagar will remind you of the past glory of this ancient commercial city. As Panam Nagar stand on the bank of Meghna River, you can take a boat ride to enjoy her astonishing beauty.





What is the best way of communication from Dhaka to Sonargoan? First reach at Gulistan. Then get on a bus heading for Mograpara Bus Station. The bus will drop you at the vicinity of museum gate. After visiting Sonargoan Folk Museum, you can reach Panam City within 10 to 15 minutes walking by foot.





4. Araihazar Char – Meghna River Island





Araihazar, an island on Meghna River is another popular tourist spot for daytrips from Dhaka city. Araihazar char (Island) is located on the Meghna River. If you wanna spend your weekend in a vast solitary area – except the random sounds of ships, engine boats or trawlers – under open sky, visit this place. Here you don’t need to worry about Chorabali (Quicksand). Furthermore, angelic white Kashban complements with the mesmeric beauty of Meghna, one of the major rivers of the country. This place will be picture skewed in your mind for a lifetime.





How to go Araihazar Char? First, go to Gulistan. Then get on a bus – either Doel or Shades Paribahan – heading to Madanpur. The bus fare will cost around BDT 45. Reaching Madanpur, you can take a CNG to get on your travel destination Araihazar. However, you can buy snacks and do launch from the local hotels at Madanpur.





5. Baliyati Zamindar Bari Palace





Baliati Zamindar Bari is another famous affordable tourist place under Saturia Upazila, which is about 35 Kilometer away from Dhaka city. Consisted of seven largest buildings, Baliati Zamindar Bari is one of the largest historical palaces in Bangladesh. The surroundings of this Zamindar Bari bestow enthralling natural beauty. You would love the peaceful ambience of this ancient palace bearing the reminiscent grandeur and pride of the past Zamindars.





How to reach Baliati Zamindar Bari? You will get a direct bus service from Gabtoli heading for Saturia Upazila. The bus fare may cost around 70 BDT. The bus will drop you on the Saturia Bus Stand, here you can take a Rickshaw or CNG for reaching the Baliati Jamindar Bari. The palace is closed on Sunday and Government Holidays. The entry fee to this palace is 10 BDT only.





Bottom Line:





So far, we have discussed 5 affordable tourist spots for day trips from Dhaka. All of our discussed places are suitable for relaxing ‘Day trip’ with your family or buddies. These places might require you to pay nominal entry fees, which are very low compared to the expensive resorts around Dhaka. However, to complete your day trip before the day ends, you need to set off from home early.

Leave Your Comments