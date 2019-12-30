60 dengue patients being treated at hospitals





Sixty people, including 47 in the capital, are being treated at hospitals across the country for dengue.





Ten dengue patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till 8am on Monday.





Seven of them were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka, the Directorate General of Health Services said in its regular update.





It said 101,344 people have been hospitalised with dengue in the country since January. Of them, 101,018 made full recovery.





The government on Monday confirmed that 148 people died of the mosquito-borne disease since the beginning of this year.





The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research has received 266 reports of dengue-related deaths. It has reviewed 234 of them and confirmed 148 deaths.

Leave Your Comments