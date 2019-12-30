3 ‘pirates’ arrested in Sundarbans





Three suspected members of a notorious pirate gang were arrested from the Sundarbans by Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) on early Monday.





The arrestees are - Siddiqur Rahman, 34, son of Jumman Ali Gazi, resident of Munshiganj village, Abdullah Talabdar, 33, son of Akbar Ali Talabdar, resident of Kalinchi village and Mohidul Islam, 45, son of Ahmmed Ali, resident of Harinagar village of Shyamnagar upazila.





Lt Col Syed Mohammad Nurus Salehin Yunus, commanding of Rab-6, told the media that a team of Rab conducted the drive in Moheshwaripu area under Koyra upazila in Khulna acting on a tip-off.





“The pirates were arrested with three locally-made guns, 15 bullets, two machetes, three mobile phones and cash Tk 15,000,” he said.





