‘Gunfight’ in Noakhali leaves ‘robber’ dead





A suspected robber was killed in a reported gunfight with Police at Chhotodholi village in Companyganj upazila early Monday.





The deceased was identified as Shahadat Hossain Swapan, 40, son of Belayet Hossain, a resident of Bamni Bazar area of Rampur union. Police said he was the leader of an inter-district robber gang. He was accused in 23 cases.





Arifur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Companyganj Police Station, said a team of police led by inspector (investigation) Mostafizur Rahman arrested Shahadat from Chowmuhani in Begumganj upazila on Sunday evening.





During interrogation, he revealed that his gang members would wait at the village to commit robbery at night.





When a police team reached the spot around 3am to arrest other members of the gang, the criminals opened fire on police, triggering a gunfight.





Shahadat sustained gunshot wounds during the so-called gunfight. Later, he was taken to Companyganj Health Complex where doctors pronounced him dead.





Six policemen were also injured, OC Rahman said.





Police recovered pipe gun, nine bullets and sharp weapons from the spot after the alleged gunfight.

