All security measures taken over New Year celebrations: Minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Monday said the government has taken adequate security measures to prevent any kind of anarchy centering the celebration of New Year or the 31st night.





“Law-enforcement agencies have taken all the necessary security measures for the peaceful celebrations of the 31st night. Hopefully, people will celebrate the New Year without any trouble,” he said.





The minister came up with the remarks after inaugurating the annual general meeting of Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (Crab) as the chief guest at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU).





Mentioning that the police force is much more efficient than in the past, Asaduzzaman said they are capable of handling any challenge and untoward situation.





For example, he said, the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has recently proved a 30-year-old suicide case as a murder one and resolved it.



