Cyprus court rules 'gang rape' Briton guilty of lying





A Cyprus court on Monday found a British woman guilty of lying about being gang raped by Israeli youths six months ago.





In a case closely followed by rights groups, a district court in the town of Paralimni ruled the woman, aged 19 at the time, had lied about being sexually abused by 12 Israeli teenagers.





The woman was arrested after police said she withdrew an accusation that the Israeli teenagers raped her in a hotel room at the holiday resort of Ayia Napa in mid-July. She had faced charges of public mischief.





The woman has said she recanted her accusation under duress from police during persistent questioning without a lawyer present. Prosecutors and the court dismissed that claim. --Reuters





