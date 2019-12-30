City Polls: EC says no transfer of officers, employees now

The Election Commission (EC) has asked the Cabinet Division not to transfer any official and employee until 15 days into the gazette notification after the results of the elections to Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DNCC).

It sent a letter in this regard signed by Senior Secretary of the EC Secretariat Md Alamgir to the Cabinet Secretary on Monday.

In the letter, it was mentioned that a number of officials/employees from government, autonomous and private organisations will be appointed as presiding officers, assistant presiding officers and polling officers to properly conduct the election-related activities.

Besides, teachers of government and government-approved educational institutions will be involved in the election, it said.

Adequate magistrates and members of law enforcement agencies will be deployed to maintain the law and order at voting centres, the letter said, adding that different establishments will be used as polling stations.

As per the Election Officers (Special Provision) Act, 1991, whoever has been appointed as an election officer shall, with regard to the additional duties of his service, be deemed to be recruited into service under the commission from the date of his appointment until being released from his duties as an election officer.

According to the election rules, no official involved in the election process can be transferred since the announcement of the schedule until 15 days into the announcement of the results without Election Commission’s permission.

On December 22, Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda announced the election schedule for DNCC and DSCC fixing January 30 as the voting day.

As per the schedule, the deadline for the submission of nomination is December 31, while the date for scrutinising nomination papers is January 2 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 9.

The entire elections will be held using electronic voting machines (EVMs) instead of traditional ballot papers, the CEC said, adding that two army personnel will be there in every polling station to safeguard the voting machines.

The voting will be held from 8am to 4pm without any break.

In the upcoming January-30 elections, some 58 lakh people will have the opportunity to exercise their franchise under the two cities.