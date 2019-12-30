All Padma Bridge spans to be installed by July: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Monday said all the spans of the Padma Bridge will be installed by July 2020.

“The much-hyped Padma Bridge will be opened to traffic by 2021,” he said while talking to reporters after a courtesy meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki at Setu Bhaban in the city.

Nearly half of the Padma Bridge became visible after the installation of the 19th span at Majher Char in Shibchar upazila of Madaripur on December 18.

The 6.15-kilometre bridge will have 41 spans, each 150 metres long.

The 20th span will be installed on Tuesday and three spans will be installed each month from now, Quader said.

Quader, also Awami League General Secretary, urged Japan to invest in tourism sector and Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar network development project.

On October 17, Quader said the construction work on the Padma Bridge will be completed by June 2021.

Once in operation, the Padma Bridge, Bangladesh’s largest infrastructure project till date, will connect 21 southern districts with the capital and boost the GDP by 1 percent.