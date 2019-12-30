PM’s outgoing principal secretary meets President

Outgoing Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Md Nojibur Rahman met President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Monday.

President's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin briefed reporters after the meeting.

Joynal Abedin said Nojibur Rahman thanked the President and expressed his gratitude to him for the support and cooperation extended to him during his tenure.

President Hamid also congratulated him as he successfully completed his tenure as the principal secretary.

Hailing him for his honesty and sincerity, Hamid said he will be an example for other officers.

Nojibur Rahman was appointed principal secretary to the Prime Minister on January 1, 2018 when he was serving as the chairman of the National Board of Revenue.

A 1982 batch Bangladesh Civil Service officer, he worked at the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry and the Planning Commission’s Statistics and Informatics Division prior to his job as the NBR chief.

He also served as the director general of the Department of Environment.

Dr Ahmad Kaikaus replaced Nojibur Rahman as the principal secretary on Sunday.

Leave Your Comments