Diner Sheshe 31.12.2019





"I've grown up watching Rapunzel and Cinderella -- and always wondered why these princesses weren't brown? And why were the villains always brown? Such is the way kids are conditioned everywhere.







All my life, I've faced a lot of criticism for being 'brown'. To me, my color didn't seem all that important, but the world around me made it that way. When I was in school, up until the 5th grade, I was friends with everyone, but for some reason, we all got divided on the basis of the color of our skin. All of the fair people were in one group, and all of the dark, in another.





The kids in school used to tease me by calling me 'Oreo'! Even in my building, a group that I played with every evening, who were all fair -- began picking on me too. I'm the only dark girl in my family, so even my cousins got on the teasing bandwagon. I was facing the same thing everywhere -- all of this, weighed heavily on my mind. It was all I could think about -- why wasn't I chosen to be fair? I used to just sit in a corner and cry all day. I began wearing clothes with long sleeves to hide myself and tried as many home remedies I could, especially face packs. But obviously, it had no effect.





I was studying for my 12th boards, when all of this was still a big part of my everyday life. I knew that if I got sucked into this rabbit hole of self-hate, I would never be able to get out of it. And you know what the biggest irony is? We live in a country of browns! We need to do away with this obsession for fair skin! Most people forget that who you are within is what matters.







We look in the mirror, and expect to see what the world has told us is their definition of perfect. But we have the power to create our own definition. I'm brown and beautiful and wouldn't have it any other way and the world will just have to deal with that."

Humans of Bombay, Fb

