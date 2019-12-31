Worldwide waffling 31.12.2019

Two maps were published in many newspapers on December 24, 2019, the day after the Jharkhand election results. In 2018, the BJP ruled 21 of 28 states in India; by the end of 2019, the number had shrunk to 15.







In 2018, the BJP governed 69.2% of the population and 76.5% of the area of the country; by end-2019, those numbers had reduced to 42.5% (population) and 34.6% (area).







Of the big states (defined as states with 20 or more Lok Sabha seats), the BJP has its party chief minister only in three: Karnataka, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. Three other big states - Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Tamil Nadu - are in the NDA column, but how long they will remain there is uncertain.









Echoing the cautionary words from her famous speech at the World Economic Forum earlier this year, Swedish Climate Change activist Greta Thunberg on Saturday jumped on the bandwagon to sum up 2019 in just five words, reminding the world once again of the fact that "our house is on fire".







"Our house is on fire. #2019in5words," Ms Thunberg tweeted. The 16-year old activist had risen to prominence with her speech at the World Economic Forum in January, which called on the world to "act as you would in a crisis.



I want you to act as if our house is on fire. I want you to panic. I want you to feel the fear I feel every day.











Accusations of cronyism at the top of the Labour party and a "repeated unwillingness to stand up to the stain of anti-Semitism" must be confronted if it is to learn from its "catastrophic" election loss, a group of defeated MPs and candidates have warned. The group says that Labour needs to go "way beyond a simple review" of its election performance if it is to understand why it fell to such a heavy defeat, which left it with its lowest number of seats since 1935. In a letter to the Observer, they say the issue of anti-Semitism was "constantly relayed back to us on the doorstep".



