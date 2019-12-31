Warm clothes distribution held

Bogura SP Ali Ashraf Bhuiyan BPM handing over blankets among cold-hit people in Bogura city on Monday morning . -AA

Motor Owners' Group and Local counsellour of 15 wards of Bogura municipality has distributed warm cloths among 2 thousand street and distressed people at Central Bus Terminal area in Bogura town on Monday noon.





The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Bogura Ali Ashraf Bhuiyan BPM (bar) was the chief guest, district unit Awami League President Mojibur Rahman Mojnu and Secretary ragebul Ahsan Ripu were the special guests in the distribution programme and Group President Akhtaruzzaman Duke presided over the programme.





SP Ali Ashraf said that the prime minister led present government has been developing the country but only government cannot do the massive deed. So we all should come forward to stand beside the government and the distressed people too.





The SP also urged the distressed people to send their children to school so that they can earn to maintain the families and so that they can far away from narcotics and terrorism acts.







During the programme, President of District Motor Labours' Union Abdul Latif Mondal, Secretary Shamsuddin Sheikh Helal, Noted drama artist Toufique Hasan Moyna and Jubo-League district unit secretary Aminul Islam Dablu.





--AA Correspondent, Bogura



Leave Your Comments