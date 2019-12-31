Iraq protesters lock down oil field, call strike

Iraqi demonstrators carry an Iraqi flag during ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghdad. -Reuters

Iraqi anti-government protesters blockaded an oil field and rallied in southern cities Sunday while political factions remained paralysed in their attempts to form a new government.





Several hundred people demanding jobs shut off access to the Nassiriya field, 300 kilometres (190 miles) south of Baghdad, which produces 82,000 barrels of oil per day, executives said.





The two-day-old blockade is the first to disrupt operations in OPEC's second largest producer since the start of the popular revolt set to enter its fourth month in early January. The youth-led protests demand the ouster of the entire political class that has run the country in the aftermath of the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein.





Demonstrators have vented their fury at what they consider inept politicians who have mismanaged the economy, enriched themselves and are beholden to powerful neighbour Iran.







--Reuters, Baghdad



