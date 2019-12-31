SEU celebrates Victory Day

SEU organized a discussion meeting and cultural program to observe the Victory Day 2019 on its campus in city's Banani area on Monday. -AA





Southeast University (SEU) organized a discussion meeting and cultural program to observe the Victory Day 2019 at SEU seminar hall on its campus in city's Banani area on Monday.







Prof Dr AFM Mafizul Islam, Vice Chancellor of SEU chaired the program while Freedom Fighter and Architect Mubasshar Hussein was present as the keynote speaker. Prof Dr M A Hakim, Director of IQAC, SEU delivered the Welcome Speech. Prof Dr ANM Meshquat Uddin, Adviser of BoT also addressed the program.

Leave Your Comments