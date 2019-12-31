Universal Medical College and Hospital Annual Confe held

The Annual Conference of Universal Medical College and Hospital was held at the conference room of the hospital in city on Wednesday. -AA





The Annual Conference of Universal Medical College and Hospital, formerly known as Ayesha Memorial Hospital was held at the conference room of the hospital in city's Mohakhali area on Wednesday.





Chairman of the hospital Priti Chakraborty presided over the function also moderated by the hospital development manager AKM Sahed Hossain





The speakers at the conference underscored the need for better healthcare services for patients and declared the 2020 as the 'Year of the Best'. Moreover, the building construction of a 500-bed specialized modern hospital began this year which will have specialized doctors for liver, kidney, bone and joint transplantation.





Managing Director of the hospital Dr Ashis Kumar Chakraborty, assistant director Dr Kazi Rafiqul Alam, chief financial officer Baidyanath Saha, head of accounts Ananda Kumar Saha, manager Saheda Khatun and director Avijit Bhattacharjee spoke on the occasion.

