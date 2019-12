Syed Mazhar Hossain, son of Syed Abdur Razzak and Syeda Akhterun Nessa, has passed away at his residence, 83 B Hatembegh Road, Dhanmondi, due to respiration disorder on Sunday. Born on April 12, 1936 (aged 83), Syed Mazhar Hossain was a retired government officer in the Ministry of Food, Bangladesh. He has left behind his wife, retired school teacher Jahan Ara Begum, his son, Dr Syed Hossain, and other family members.



