Birth of Bangladesh and International Support





The Liberation War of Bangladesh is the most important event in the whole history of her people. Moral, cultural, spiritual and other traditions and values of this people, treasured along the long path of their history and heritage, found a normal flowering in this War. That's how very truly it was a people's war.





It was for its just, democratic and civilization content that it enjoyed an overwhelming support and sympathy of almost the people of whole of the world. And, the particular course it followed in its triggering, development and conclusion was possible particularly because of the able leadership of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his associates.







Many correct steps were taken then at appropriate stages. None anywhere could question the justness of its cause or the course it took. It's because of its ideological potential and competent leadership that the War secured a glorious victory.





But, lamentably these very precious aspects of the Liberation War of Bangladesh are not properly marked or stressed on. Most of our discussions and publications about the Liberation War remain restricted to general and habitual issues and attitudes.





Bengal developed a distinct identity during rules by Shashanka, dynasties of Pala, Sen and the Sultans-Nababs. At the same time, people of the sub-continent interacted on a large scale during the Maurya-Gupta and Mughal periods. People therefore fought unitedly against the British colonial rule.





The anti-British movement was democratic. But, later on, Pakistan was created on the basis of religion. It, however, became clear from the early happenings in East Pakistan that the common cultural heritage of a people may create unexpected scopes of exposing the exploitative designs of the rulers. People of East Pakistan quickly closed ranks and forged a country-wide unity over their demand of declaring Bangla as one of the state languages of Pakistan. Potential of Bangla language and literature and our people's clear understanding about the comprehensive significance of the state language made it impossible that they would be deceived.





The non-communal character of a vernacular imparted a secular character to a new nationalism, ingredients of which were added at that point of time. Other points of strength coming from different places of our people's history made it easier that over the following two decades Bengali nationalism of the whole people would grow stronger from phase to phase, movement to movement.





In 1954 the electoral victory of the United Front under the leadership of Shere-e-Bangla A, K Fazlul Haq, Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy and Moulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani created big enthusiasm among our people. Bangabandhu played an important role as a prominent organizer. The six-point demand launched by Bangabandhu in 1966 crystallized people's demand for autonomy and later on turned into a mass upsurge in '69 which led to the landslide victory for Awami League in the first-ever general election of the country in 1970. In the face of the Pakistani rulers' putting off the first session of the newly elected Parliament, Bangabandhu delivered his historic speech of the 7th March. He therein declared, "Struggle this time is that for our emancipation, Struggle this time is the struggle for independence".







Non-violent non-cooperation movement from 1st to 25th March of 1971 brought the whole nation under one-umbrella. All preparations were taken during that period for the Liberation War of Bangladesh. On 2nd March, there was the flag hoisting at Dhaka University; on 3rd March the Swadheen Bangla Chhatra Sangram Parishad declared the 'Manifesto of Independence' at Paltan Maidan in the presence of Bangabandhu. In that declaration, Bangabandhu was declared the commander-in-chief of the liberation struggle; basic principles of the war and the national anthem of the new state were also declared. During the remaining days of March, people from all sections brought out protest-rallies and processions; training of freedom fighters was conducted.







On 23rd March, Bangladesh flag was hoisted all over Bangladesh including Bangabandhu's house where they sang the national anthem also. Before 26th March, Bangabandhu instructed leaders of different levels to fight for independence till its complete achievement. He also gave instruction to the central leader to contact concerned persons of the India for assistance. And, it was because of this that people spontaneously resisted occupation forces all over the country, and a government was formed within the shortest possible time to organize and carry forward that resistance.





The treacherous moves with the Pakistani rulers to foil the popular verdict of the December Election held them condemned in the eyes of people world over. On the other hand, the way Bangabandhu and his aides had tried to stick to that verdict and discuss with the Pakistani rulers on it's basis sent positive signals to all corners of the world. On 25th March, Bangabandhu got arrested; but, before that, he had sent a message containing the declaration of Bangladesh's independence, and that was communicate at the first hour of 26 March. His followers also could re-assemble quickly and form Mujibnagar Government.







Bangabandhu was declared the first President of independent Bangladesh in whose absence Syed Nazrul Islam officiated. Tajuddin Ahmed was the first Prime Minister, and the other two important members of the cabinet were M. Mansur Ali and A.H.M. Kamaruzzaman. That government took up the task of organizing the Liberation War in a hectic manner. Along with administrative work, the task of recruiting and training freedom fighters was taken up on the priority basis.







Entire Bangladesh was divided into 11 sectors for that purpose. BLF had been formed to liberate Bangladesh and for establishing values of liberation war. There were 4 sectors. 11 zonal councils with their chairmen were formed and the new Government had one Advisory Committee to involve and mobilize all democratic and progressive political forces.





The horrendous genocide unleashed by the Pakistan Army in Bangladesh sent shivering sensations to India and other countries of the world. The killing, rape and all other repressions they perpetrated here on mass scale resulted in a huge flow of refugees into India, creating gradually an aggressive pressure on India's economy. Not only management of this bulky pressure, but the whole of the crucial support that India extended to Bangladesh's War of Liberation was a result of India's commitment to principles like humanism, democracy, secularism and socialism. This was clearly stated to be so by Prime Minister Smt.







Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee and other leaders of India on 27th March and later on. Speaking in Lok Sabha on 26th May, Mrs. Gandhi said, "It is only natural that with our own tradition of love and freedom, our involvement with the values of democracy and human rights, we should feel deeply concerned when these values are crushed." And, that's how a total ideological division and polarization across the whole globe took place on the question of Bangladesh Liberation War.





The democratic and progressive forces of the whole world rallied behind the Mukti Bahini of Bangladesh, India acting as their approach-way. In the contemporary world, anything happening like that was almost inconceivable. But, lamentably again, this remarkable situation is not perceived or recognized in a significant way.





Thus, among the forces of international solidarity with Bangladesh Liberation War, India played a key role. The commitment, restraint and sagacity of her leaders, particularly of the great leader Mrs. Indira Gandhi, proved as important as certain points of strength with the people and leaders of Bangladesh themselves. Mujibnagar Government of Bangladesh and her expatriate activists in important places were working hard and campaigning for her War of Liberation. But, at a certain level, high and crucial, it was the Indian Government led by Mrs. Gandhi whose plan and participation made the solidarity campaign for Bangladesh effective and thorough. Under her leadership, India provided us all types of help and assistance. And this finally manifested through the formation of the Joint Command of Mitra Bahini (Indian Army) and Bangladesh Mukti Bahini in December, 1971 to deal the final blow to the Pakistani forces of occupation. Roles of certain other leaders of democratic and progressive countries and certain organizations, media and individuals also were very remarkable. That's why we achieved a glorious victory in the shortest possible time.





But, all these are not duly recognized, evaluated and appreciated. A lot of misconceptions and misjudgments in this regard has prevailed for a long time and taken a very big toll of harms and losses for the state of Bangladesh and her people. Though matters took turns towards communalism, extremism and terrorism during the last few decades, signs of a cultural awakening and huge creativity also are around us.





These are there in spite of certain quarters who in Bangladesh took wrong courses because of their narrow and wrong approaches to the history of the Liberation War and human civilization. It may be remembered that joint command chief was General Arora and Armed forces chief of India was General Sam Manekshaw. When General Jagjit Singh Aurora expired in 2005, the then BNP-Jamaat government didn't pay respect to him properly. And, there lies the importance of setting things right in our attitude to the history of this War and the response of the international community to the war we fought.





Rarely has a section of the people of a country so much so deviated from the course and lessons of the struggle and war of this liberation! Our progress, development and security have been undermined for this. We must recognize that foreign policy of a country promotes her security and development. And that policy requires basing itself on history, heritage, geography and culture.





Happily for us, we now find some clear signs of a correct approach to relevant history. The present Government, like the earlier one under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is working hard to restore Bangladesh to the spirit and ideals of our Liberation War. With the help of a verdict of the Supreme Court, the Constitution based on the basic principles following from the War of Liberation is now being brought back. Completion of the trial of the killers of Bangabandhu, the supreme leader of the Liberation War, is another step in restoring that spirit.





The present government is working hard to carry through the trial of the war criminals also. Trial of the killers of four national leaders has been completed. Trial of other incidents is also going on steps are being taken to establish the spirit of Liberation war. Work for honoring the foreigners' contribution to the War of 1971 is going on.







All these will enhance the image of Bangladesh as the country that became independent through a unique War of Liberation of 1971. We can remember that our victory in that War became complete when Bangabandhu came back to Dhaka via Delhi on 10th January, 1972. At the Palam Airport of Delhi, he very significantly explained that the support and assistance that Mrs. Gandhi had arranged for the War was because of their common ideals and principles.





Bangladesh Muktijoddha Foundation along with other supporters' groups held a rally at Suhrawardy Udyan to pay homage to the members of Indian allied force who were martyred during Bangladesh's Liberation War. Bangladesh Muktijoddha Foundation along with other organizations organizes the rally every year on December 6, since 2005, the day Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi announced in parliament the recognition of Bangladesh as an independent sovereign state in 1971. We know Joint Command of Mukti Bahini and Mitra Bahini were formed and an all-out war was waged against Pakistani Army to achieve the victory.







Bangladesh won the war on December 16, 1971. Mukti Bahini and Mitra Bahini sacrificed their lives to achieve the victory. Lacs of Bangladeshi people along with thousands of Mitra Bahini members sacrificed their lives for the victory. It is rare in the history of the world. It may be mentioned that foundation stone had been placed by Muktijoddha Foundation on 6 December, 2005 and demanding a memorial for martyred allied force.





Different organizations have been paying homage to Mitra Bahini for the last several years at Suhrawardy Udyan and some organizations are arranging discussions meeting also. We have heard PM Sheikh Hasina's government is planning to build a memorial for Mitra Bahini and hope that will be completed as early as possible.



The writer is an academic,

former ambassador, a leader of student action committee 71, and a freedom fighter



