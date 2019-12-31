Disha Patani's winter tale from Japan





It's that time of the year again where our Instagram feed becomes a holiday album of the stars. The latest star to add glamour to our feed is Disha Patani, who is vacationing winter in style.







Giving us all the holiday envy and inspiration, Disha is raising the hotness bars and melting the snow around. The actress who is currently holidaying in Japan shared a glimpse of her look from the trip and it's awe-adorable. Wearing a boxy turtleneck sweater with open tresses and perfect scintillating smile, Disha is stealing our hearts away.





Leave Your Comments