Suhana Khan flaunts her style like a diva





Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is winning hearts on social media for her stunning pictures. The star kid has several fan clubs on social media dedicated to her name and they keep sharing pictures of her. Suhana is currently studying abroad and often comes to Mumbai to spend time with her friends and family.





The young star kid makes headlines every day when she is pepped in the city. Suhana looked every bit of a stunner in printed pants and red and white spaghetti top. The star kid posed for an amazing sun-kissed picture. She completed her look with a pair of sunnies and sling bag.





Leave Your Comments