Kona busy with stage performances

Singers are engaged with stage performances, for this reason. Like other singers popular singer Dilshad Nahar Kona is busy now because her demand to perform in stage show is on the top position.





In the beginning of New Year, Kona will perform at University of Dhaka. According to her, Sunday Kona performed at The Palace in Habiganj. Therefore, today she will render song at Krishibid Institute in the capital. But she does not keep any schedule on first day of New Year. She will perform at University of Dhaka on January 2, in Rajshahi on January 3 and in Mymensingh on January 5.





Meanwhile, Kona has rendered a song of Mymensingh's Noyon Chan under the music direction by Emon Chowdhury which is used in Neyamul Mukta's upcoming movie 'Kath Birali'. Title of the song is 'Mollika Maloti'. However, she lent her voice for a play-back song of Safi Uddin Safi's movie 'Secret Agent'.





Kabir Bokul wrote lyrics of the song while Emon Saha composed its tune. Imran also gave his vocal for the song with Kona.





"I have passed a nice year 2019 with Allah's blessing. I believe New Year will also become successful for me. I have already rendered two play-back songs. I am optimistic about the new play-back song 'Mollika Maloti'. It is really an exceptional song. In the beginning of New Year, my performance will kick off at University of Dhaka. Everybody pray for me," she added.





Leave Your Comments