Srijit fined for breaking law during shoot!





Srijit Mukherji was shooting for his next project 'Feluda Ferot' at Gorumara National Park in Jalpaiguri and capturing some key shots using a drone was an essential part. However, it left the National Award winning director into a sticky situation as it was without the permission from the administration. Later, he was fined for breaking the law, reports Times Of India.





According to the Wildlife Act, permission is needed for shooting in national parks and adjacent areas. Plus, drone flying is restricted for the safety of animals. Interestingly, the shooting had started weeks ago and the forest staffs were mere spectators so far. The shots were being taken on the bank of Murti River from the morning. According to forest officials, "When the journalists came to take some photos, the park officials immediately stopped the shooting."





Srijit said they didn't know that drones were restricted on this side of Murti river as well as there was a confusion due to the local coordinator's guidance. Meanwhile, Tota Roy Chowdhury is the newest entrant in the Bengali detective club as he will soon be seen as the iconic sleuth Feluda in Srijit's upcoming project.





It's titled as 'Feluda Pherot' based on the iconic Bong detective and there will be two popular stories, 'Chhinomo-star Obhishaap' and 'Joto Kando Kathmandute'.







Leave Your Comments