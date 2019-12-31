3-day 'Zainul Utsab' ends today

Recipients of 'Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin Memorial Award 2019' pose with guests and dignitaries at the opening ceremony of festival.

Marking the 105th birth anniversary of internationally-acclaimed painter Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin, a three-day festival titled 'Zainul Utsab' began on Sunday at Charukala of Dhaka University (DU). Faculty of Fine Arts (FFA) has arranged the event featuring seminar, cultural event and exhibition.





The inaugural ceremony of the three-day festival followed by an award ceremony was held yesterday at Charukala. Faculty of Fine Arts conferred the 'Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin Memorial Award 2019'on Bangladeshi artists Professor Mahmudul Haque, Professor Hamiduzzaman Khan and Indian artist Professor Dr Janak Jhankar Narzary.





Besides, Helal Hossain, a student of FFA, received 'Zainul Gold Medal 2019' for academic brilliance on drawing and painting.





Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni attended the award ceremony as chief guest, while pro-VC (administration) of Dhaka University Professor Dr Muhammad Samad, general manager (Marketing) of Berger Paints Limited AKM Sadeque Nawaj and Zainul Abedin's son Mainul Abedin were present as special guests.







DU Vice Chancellor Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman presided over the ceremony. Paying tribute to Zainul Abedin, Dr Dipu Moni said, "Today, Bangladesh has reached to a standard level on painting for his (Zainul Abedin) valuable contribution to art. Through the extraordinary works of art, he inspired the nation during the Language Movement and Liberation War of the country."





She urged everyone, including the artists, to take the country forward by following the ideology of Zainul Abedin.Later, Dr Akhtaruzzaman congratulated the artists who were awarded. He said, "Artist Zainul Abedin has shaken the conscience of humanity by drawing many heart touching pictures during the Bengal famine of 1943."





