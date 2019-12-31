2019, a golden year for BD players

This file photo shows Lt. General Mainul Islam (Retd), President of Bangladesh Archery Federation, Shoeb Chowdhury, President, Bangladesh Fencing Association and Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapol and Treasurer of Bangladesh Olympic Association. -AA

In a country that is seen cricket and football dominate the sporting headlines for many years, other sports have found it difficult to attain as much recognition and hence do not find as many followers.





Where Bangladesh cricket and football flopped throughout the year 2019, it was a memorable year for Bangladeshi archers and other underrated sports like fencing, Taekwondo and Weightlifting who hit the headlines with their remarkable performance in the recently concluded 13th South Asian Games in Nepal.





Bangladesh won 11 gold medals in the South Asian Games of 1993 and 18 gold medals in the South Asian Games of 2010. However, in the South Asian Games 2019, Bangladesh scripted history by winning 19 gold medals, 32 silver medals and 87 bronze medals according to the official website of the tournament. Even Bangladesh archers made history by capturing all 10 gold medals for the country in the different archery events in SA Games.





Bangladesh got hold of its first success in fencing after one age of waiting. Fencing was introduced in Bangladesh back in 2007 but it was not well known till 2017. Bangladeshi fencer Fatema Mujib made history by getting the first gold medal for Bangladesh in women's Sabre individual of fencing discipline in the SA Games. Another two gold medals came from cricket. The rest of the medals came from other indoor events. These achievements by Bangladeshi players have made Bangladesh proud.





Bangladesh players have also done well in Special Olympics too. Bangladesh secured 22 gold, 10 silver and 6 bronze medals in the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) in March 2019.

The year belongs to Ruman Shana The country has produced many stars in cricket but have just a handful in other sports - Archery being one of those.





Bangladeshi ace-archer Ruman Shana brought a memorable moment for the country when he became the first archer from Bangladesh to qualify a place to the Olympic Games when he beat two-time world champion Kim Woojin in the fourth round of the 2019 Hyundai World Archery Championships in 's Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.





Sana began the year promisingly. He claimed silver in Asia Cup Archery in Bangkok in March. He then not only booked direct Olympic berth in Tokyo Olympic Games in the World Archery Championships in 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands but also reached semifinal in the tournament which really stunned the world. He also impressed in Asia Cup ranking in Philippine by grabbing gold medal. But the success in the SA Games hogged the limelight most. He bagged 14 medals overall throughout the year.







---Salman Farshi, AA



