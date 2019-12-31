Man City see off Sheffield Utd

Sergio Aguero of Manchester City celebrates after he scores his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Sheffield United at Etihad Stadium on Sunday. -Getty

Manchester City got back to winning ways on Sunday with Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne on target in the second half as Pep Guardiola's side beat Sheffield United 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium in a Premier League game which saw yet more VAR controversy.





It was another impressive performance from Chris Wilder's promoted side, who were unbeaten away in the league, but in the end third-placed City's sharpness in front of goal was decisive as Guardiola picked up his milestone 100th Premier League win.His century was achieved in 134 games, a Premier League record that bettered Jose Mourinho's 100 in 142 games.







United began strongly and looked to have grabbed the lead through Lys Mousett in the 28th minute but the goal was ruled out after a VAR review found the slimmest offside margin. Moments later both sets of supporters expressed their opposition to the VAR system in a loud, united chant.





"Yet again we had another goal disallowed by VAR, that's about eight or nine over the weekend, this is not a situation helping the game with the small margins," said Wilder. "But I will leave that for everyone else to talk about because I have said too much about it."





--Reuters, Manchester





