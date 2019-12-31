Published:  12:59 AM, 31 December 2019

Japan's Nishikori out of Aus Open

Japanese star Kei Nishikori pulled out of the Australian Open and the inaugural ATP Cup Monday as he continues to struggle with an elbow injury that has kept him out since the US Open.

The former world number four, who has slipped to 13, said he was disappointed not to be able to begin his season as hoped for in January.

"Unfortunately I have to pull out of the ATP Cup and the Aussie Open," he said in statement. "Today, together with my team, we have made this decision as I am still not 100 per cent ready or healthy to compete at the highest level.

--AFP, Perth 

