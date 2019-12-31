Amla set to join Khulna to play BBPL

Former South African batsman Hashim Amla is all set to join Khulna Tigers to play the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL). Khulna team management informed that the opener, considered as one of the greats of South African cricket will arrive in Bangladesh today (Tuesday).





Amla, also the former Protease skipper is expected to be available for the whole tournament after arriving in Dhaka for Khulna Tigers, who are currently at the third position in the points table.







"Amla is expected to be with us for the whole tournament after joining the side tomorrow and we are looking forward to his arrival considering the amount of experience he possess as a cricketer," Khulna Tigers manager Nafees Iqbal said yesterday.





