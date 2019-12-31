Rangpur stay alive in BBPL playoffs race

Rangpur Rangers pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman receiving player of the match award during the presentation ceremony at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Monday. -BCB





Rangpur Rangers came up with a clinical performance to post a dominating seven-wicket win against struggling Sylhet Thunder on Monday to stay in the hunt for a Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) play-offs berth and push Sylhet to the brink of elimination.





Needing a victory to stay alive in the race for the last available playoff-berth, Rangpur chased down the target of 133 set by Sylhet with seven wickets and 16 balls to spare. The defeat virtually dashed Sylhet's slender hopes of advancing in the competition. Today, the concluding day of the Dhaka phase, topper Chattogram Challengers plays Cumilla Warriors while Rangpur faces host Rajshahi Royals in yet another must-win clash under the lights.





Rangpur now have four points with five matches still to go, while Sylhet have two with four remaining matches pending. Both Rangpur and Sylhet need to win every match with big margin to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs. Paceman Mustafizur Rahman yet again dished out a brilliant spell of pace bowling to turn his team from helpless to hopeful with a comfortable victory at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.







Opted to bowl first after winning the toss, Rangpur bowlers led by player of the match Mustafizur (3/10 in four overs) exhibited brilliant bowling display to limit Sylhet in 133 for nine in 20 overs.







Mustafiz's return to form brought a huge relief not just for the Bangladesh national team management but also for the Rangpur Rangers. Unarguably one the best pacers the country has ever produced, Mustafizur went through a lean patch with ball since the World Cup in England.





However ending all speculation, the cutter specialist smelled back in form when he took three wickets for 24 runs against Khula Tigers on last Friday. And yesterday Rangpur's success was thanks in large part to a brilliant bowling spell over from Mustafiz.







Almost all the Rangpur bowlers stuck to the plan and did not let any of the Sylhet batsmen cause any significant damage. Mohammad Mithun's 62 was perhaps the only bright spot for Sylhet as he imposed himself on the bowlers.





