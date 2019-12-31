Dhaka, Ctg mark win in Nat'l Handball

An action during 29th National Men's Handball Championship at the Shaheed Capt (Retd) M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium on Monday. -BHF

Dhaka, Chattogram, Kushtia, Chapainawabganj and Bandarban districts pulled off win against their respective opponents in the ongoing 29th National Men's Handball Championship at the Shaheed Capt (Retd) M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium on Monday.







In the day's matches, Kushtia beat Panchagarh by 32-24 goals (first half 14-12), Chattogram defeated Jashore by 28-20 (first half 11-9), Dhaka crushed Madaripur by 40-14 (first half 18-7), Chapainawabganj outplayed Mymensingh 34-18 (first half 16-9) while Bandarban beat Kushtia 27-24 (first half 11-13).The semifinals matches will be held on Tuesday.

