Habibur joins as BB ED





Dr Md Habibur Rahman has been promoted to Executive Director (Research) at governor secretariat of Bangladesh Bank (BB). He has been given the charge of monetary policy department and chief economist unit of the bank, said a BB press release.







Habibur Rahman was born in a respectable Muslim family of Khiratola village under Bijoynagar upazila of Brahmanbaria district. In 1990, he joined to BB as Assistant Director at Research Division. Prior to joining BB, he took higher training from Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies.





