Land mutation by 7 days: Saifuzzaman

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury speaking at the inauguration of the land service hotline 16122 training through a video conference from the Land Ministry on Monday.





Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury said necessary measures will be taken soon to settle land mutation applications within 7 days through 'Fast Track' for the land purchased for the industrial or commercial purpose.





The Land Minister made this remark while speaking at the inauguration of the land service hotline 16122 training of the Additional Divisional Commissioner (Revenue) and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) of the various divisions and district on Monday through a video conference from the conference room of the Land Ministry. The concerned Commissioners were present at the video conference.





Noting that the 1236 complaints settled out of 3061 received complaints in two months after the opening Hotline, Saifuzzaman Chowdhury directed the trainee officials to settle the charges more quickly. The minister also directed the Divisional Commissioners and Additional Divisional Commissioners to ensure the proper training of the Assistant Commissioner (Land) working at the field level.





Saifuzzaman Chowdhury also said domestic and foreign investors will be encouraged to invest in our country if there is a 'Fast Track' system for investing limited companies or entrepreneurs to settle mutation applications within 7 days for the land which specifically purchased for the commercial or industrial purpose within the Dhaka and Chittagong metropolitan area.





While presiding over the inauguration ceremony, Land Secretary Md Muksodur Rahman Patwary directed the officials to regularly monitor the land offices under construction at the local level.





Chairman of Land Reforms Board Ummul Hasna, Department of Land Record and Survey Director General Md Taslimul Islam, Additional Secretaries of the Land Ministry Anis Mahmud, Pradip Kumar Das and Md Abdul Haque, among others, were present at the program.











Leave Your Comments